DAOstack Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $163,953.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,328.51 or 1.00047147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00086757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00030815 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00428208 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

