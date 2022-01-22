DAOventures Tops One Day Trading Volume of $704.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $288,095.82 and $704.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

