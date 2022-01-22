Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $29,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $134.78 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.89 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.