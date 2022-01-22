Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,877.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $405,275.35 and $2,877.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00052458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.98 or 0.06861334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,142.63 or 0.99886919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003346 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,090,549 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.