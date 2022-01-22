DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Trading Down 21.3%

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS)’s stock price dropped 21.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 8,310,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 11,825,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DATS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DatChat in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DatChat in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DatChat in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DatChat in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DatChat in the third quarter valued at $242,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DatChat Company Profile (NASDAQ:DATS)

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

