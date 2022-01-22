DAV Coin Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $912,758.26 and $2.29 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,633.54 or 0.99987403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00082057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00307747 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00031536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001510 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

