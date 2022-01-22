De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Trading Down 4.6%

The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 2,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in De-SPAC ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 56.42% of De-SPAC ETF worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

