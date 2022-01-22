Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 1,115.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,265 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.64% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.33 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

DCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

