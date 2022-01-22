Deeper Network Price Down 28% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $99.39 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00052367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.95 or 0.06874972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00059126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,289.46 or 1.00131710 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003439 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

