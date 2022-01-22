DEEPSPACE Price Tops $0.11 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $114,580.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.12 or 0.06950743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,040.30 or 0.99649805 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

