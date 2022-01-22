DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Down 31.6% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $660,316.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00050577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,344.31 or 0.06774971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,507.02 or 0.99723964 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,292,269 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

