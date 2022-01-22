DeFiSocial Gaming 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.86 or 0.06850693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,998.52 or 0.99990978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003316 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.