Degenerator Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00270568 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016105 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007060 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002282 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

