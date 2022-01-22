DeHive (DHV) Tops One Day Volume of $153,607.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001465 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $433,028.98 and approximately $153,607.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00051946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.64 or 0.06844518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.77 or 1.00032862 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003429 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

