Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.91

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.91 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.07). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 125,000 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00.

In related news, insider Aristide C. Achybrou acquired 496,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,808.45 ($33,849.71).

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

