DePay 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,421.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $17,421.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DePay has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.51 or 0.06830291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,072.60 or 1.00253284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

