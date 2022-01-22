DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post sales of $3.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $3.80 million. DermTech reported sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $12.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.90 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $26.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DMTK. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

DMTK opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. DermTech has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $358.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

