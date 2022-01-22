Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $0.98. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 15,100 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

