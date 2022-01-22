Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of OSI Systems worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $249,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSIS opened at $86.59 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.