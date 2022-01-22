Deutsche Bank AG Sells 22,734 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,734 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Cohu worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 109.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $31.65 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COHU. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

