Deutsche Bank AG Sells 522,030 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 522,030 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Tellurian worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 41.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,642 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

TELL opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

