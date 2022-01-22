Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,747 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Zuora worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $8,723,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Zuora by 279.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after acquiring an additional 999,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

ZUO opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

