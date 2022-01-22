Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 485.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.