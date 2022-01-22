DFI.Money Hits Market Cap of $78.67 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $78.67 million and approximately $37.09 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for about $2,038.23 or 0.05769881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00045770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005849 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.