Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Digital Realty Trust worth $104,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 52.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $988,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

NYSE:DLR opened at $154.95 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

