Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $38,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $154.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

