DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Reaches $268.95 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $268.95 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00276682 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002289 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

