Digitalcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $158,994.08 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,602.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,352.11 or 0.06797507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00307250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.00826317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00067824 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00427102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00253991 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,290,568 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

