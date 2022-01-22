DigitalNote (XDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $7,964.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.00435838 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,934,325,181 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

