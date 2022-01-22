Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0295

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded flat against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00044560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

