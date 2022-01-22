Digiwage Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Digiwage has a total market cap of $48,045.12 and approximately $48.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

