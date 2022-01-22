Dimecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $611.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $611.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00142608 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.