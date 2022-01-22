disBalancer Achieves Market Cap of $2.40 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $2.40 million and $147,617.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.75 or 0.06902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,258.08 or 1.00156851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,249,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,747,945 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

