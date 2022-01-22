Ditto (DITTO) Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Ditto has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $282.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ditto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001535 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ditto has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ditto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00051483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.01 or 0.06916759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,106.94 or 0.99804678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ditto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ditto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.