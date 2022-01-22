dKargo Trading Down 30% Over Last Week (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded 30% lower against the dollar. dKargo has a market cap of $78.11 million and $4.92 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.