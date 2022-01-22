DNotes (NOTE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,175.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DNotes has traded 82% lower against the US dollar. DNotes has a market capitalization of $6,485.55 and approximately $54,175.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DNotes alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.