Dock (DOCK) Trading 27.6% Lower This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Dock has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and $7.98 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $97.67 or 0.00276602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 743,158,940 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

