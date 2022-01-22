Dogecoin Trading Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion and $1.74 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.91 or 0.00306197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

