DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Reaches $0.0021

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. DOGGY has a market cap of $8.61 million and $456,365.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DOGGY has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00052047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.43 or 0.06929638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,225.77 or 1.00064987 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,044,619,408 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

