DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.34

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.34 and traded as low as $15.30. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 826,295 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

