Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Shares Down 6.2%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 78,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 49,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in British Columbia. The firm’s projects include Hat Copper-Gold, Red Spring Copper Gold Silver and Zinc project, and Mt. Milligan North Property. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

