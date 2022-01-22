Dover (DOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dover (NYSE:DOV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day moving average of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

