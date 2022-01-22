DoYourTip (DYT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,914.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $209,523.85 and $4,914.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.87 or 0.00296992 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005993 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000980 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.01126627 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

