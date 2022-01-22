Drops Ownership Power (DOP) Hits One Day Volume of $906,950.00

Drops Ownership Power (CURRENCY:DOP) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Drops Ownership Power has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $906,950.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drops Ownership Power coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005619 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Drops Ownership Power Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

Drops Ownership Power Coin Trading

