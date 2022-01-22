DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004451 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002014 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

