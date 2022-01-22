Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.86 or 0.06850693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,998.52 or 0.99990978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

