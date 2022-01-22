Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Tops One Day Volume of $319,117.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $319,117.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.18 or 0.06890838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,160.69 or 0.99986910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003418 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

