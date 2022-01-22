DuckDaoDime Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $9.26 or 0.00026213 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $458,127.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.71 or 0.06883757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,322.30 or 0.99991478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

