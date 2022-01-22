Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Dycom Industries also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

DY traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. 204,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

