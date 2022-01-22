Dynamic Trading 34.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

